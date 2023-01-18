Ever wondered what the ‘YKK’ on zippers stood for? It’s so simple! Loop Jamaica

Some words and letters are such a familiar part of everyday life that they almost fade into the background.

From markings on your electronics, food packaging, and clothes to the words you see on water bottles and inside elevators, all these symbols, phrases, or logos, etc, have meaning.

On the ‘trouser’ side of things, zippers are part of our daily lives, whether on our jeans, coats, or bags, and as long as they work, they usually don’t receive intense scrutiny.

Zipper on jeans bearing the “YKK” engraving.

However, a closer look at various zippers will likely reveal that many of them are inscribed with the letters “YKK”.

But, what does the acronym “YKK” stand for? It literally translates to the name of a manufacturing company.

Get this, YKK stands for “Yoshida Kogyo Kabushikikaisha”, which roughly translates to “Yoshida Manufacturing Shareholding Company”.

YKK, founded in 1934, uses its own brass, polyester, threads, and even zipper machines. By controlling so much of the process, YKK can deliver high-quality zippers.

The company also sells these zippers at reasonable prices. The combination has made YKK a go-to in the garment industry — and explains why half of the world’s zippers bear the “YKK” emblem.