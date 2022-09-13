Evergo Jamaica builds community with local EV users Loop Jamaica

World EV Day, recognised annually on September 9, celebrates sustainable e-mobility and EV ownership.

To commemorate Jamaica’s transition to clean mobility, Evergo Jamaica hosted its first annual EV Link Up on Saturday on the lawns of Chukka Cove and Cliffs in Llandovery, St Ann.

Fun Fact: Chukka Cove and Cliffs is home to two Level 2 AC ‘semi-fast’ chargers.

Evergo’s EV Link Up was a checkpoint for battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in electric vehicle (PHEV) owners in Jamaica, to connect, and share their expertise and enthusiasm for their cars while showcasing some of the vehicles currently on our roads.

(L-R) Tropical Battery principal Daniel Melville; IDB Country Manager Roberto Aiello; Tropical Battery exec Oliver Hill; Evergo President & CEO Wayne McKenzie; and JPS Marketing Manager Andre Mangue, posed for a photo during Evergo’s EV Link Up.

The main attraction was no-emission electric vehicles, which included Nissan Leaf, Tesla Model Y, the MINI Cooper SE, Jaguar I-Pace, Hyundai Kona, BYD Tang and E6 – electric bikes were also on show.

“Who would have imagined that last year when [Evergo] started, there was only a handful of EVs, and now we have 150 registered in the country,” said Evergo Jamaica President and CEO Wayne McKenzie.

“As Evergo continues to grow, the EV market will grow significantly more, and I am looking forward to next year’s EV Link Up,” he added.

Approximately 70 guests attended, the majority of whom were EV owners and enthusiasts.

Additionally, dealers from ATL Automotive, Stewart’s Automotive, Jetcon Cars and other players in Jamaica’s expanding e-mobility sector such as Sol Jamaica, Tropical Battery, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and the Jamaica Public Service (JPS), were present.

With 45 active stations and a goal to hit 60 by the end of the year, Evergo Jamaica operates the largest network of charging stations on the island.

