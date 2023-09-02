Everton end Premier League goal drought in 2-2 draw with Sheffield Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Everton end Premier League goal drought in 2-2 draw with Sheffield Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Barbados Royals cruise to second Women’s CPL victory

Hostage rescued by cops during high-level operation in Kingston

Big-spending Chelsea humbled in home loss to Forest

Dominant Guyana Amazon Warriors defeat Patriots by 98 runs

Haaland nets hat trick as Man City beat Fulham after disputed goal

Everton end Premier League goal drought in 2-2 draw with Sheffield

Hansle Parchment stuns Grant Holloway at Xiamen Diamond League

Clayton leads Jamaican 1-2-3 in 400m hurdles at Xiamen Diamond League

854 teachers resign

Kishane Thompson clocks new personal best at Xiamen Diamond League

Saturday Sep 02

29?C
Loop Sports

10 hrs ago

Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure, left, celebrates with teammate Arnaut Danjuma after scoring during an English Premier League football match against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 (Danny Lawson/PA via AP).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Everton finally ended their Premier League goal drought in a 2-2 draw at Sheffield United on Saturday, with both teams earning their first point of the season.

Arnaut Danjuma equalized for the visitors in the 55th minute and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a double save in stoppage time to preserve the draw.

Everton were the only team to not score a single goal in the opening three rounds but Abdoulaye Doucoure bundled in the rebound after a corner to put Sean Dyche’s team ahead in the 14th minute. It was Everton’s first league goal since Doucoure scored on the final day of last season, ending a scoreless run of 316 minutes.

Cameron Archer made it 1-1 with a first-time finish in the 33rd after being teed up by Oliver McBurnie in the area, and the hosts then took the lead with a slice of luck just before halftime. Archer curled a 20-yard shot off the post past the outstretched Pickford and the ball rebounded onto the goalkeeper’s back and into the net.

But Danjuma, a summer signing from Villarreal, was on hand at the far post to tap in a cross from Nathan Patterson and Everton hung on in the final minutes when McBurnie’s free header was tipped onto the underside of the crossbar by Pickford, with the goalkeeper then reacting to turn the striker’s second effort onto the post.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

September 1, 2023 11:27 PM

Sport

September 1, 2023 03:25 PM

Sport

August 19, 2023 04:36 PM

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Caribbean stars show out for Caribbean Music Awards red carpet

CPL

Barbados Royals cruise to second Women’s CPL victory

Jamaica News

Hostage rescued by cops during high-level operation in Kingston

More From

Sport

Hansle Parchment stuns Grant Holloway at Xiamen Diamond League

See also

Hansle Parchment produced a superb performance to stun world champion Grant Holloway in the men’s 10m hurdles at the Xiamen Diamond League in China on Saturday.
Much of the focus was on USA’s Hollo

Sport

Clayton leads Jamaican 1-2-3 in 400m hurdles at Xiamen Diamond League

Rushell Clayton led a Jamaican sweep of the podium in the women’s 400m hurdles at the Xiamen Diamond League as the premier one-day series returned to China for the first time in four years on Saturday

Sport

Danielle Williams follows world title with Zurich DL victory

Sha’Carri proves too hot for Jamaicans Natasha Morrison and Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women’s 100m

Sport

Kishane Thompson clocks new personal best at Xiamen Diamond League

Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson produced a fast finish to clock a new personal best of 9.85 for second place in the men’s 100m at the Xiamen Diamond League as the premier one-day series returned to Ch

Sport

Schedule for Jamaicans at Zurich Diamond League meet today

Two-time world champion Shericka Jackson and Gabby Thomas of the USA will face off in the women’s 200m

Sport

Shericka Jackson dominates 200m at Zurich Diamond League

Jamaica’s two-time 200m world champion Shericka Jackson followed up her recent win at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, with a decisive victory in the event at the Zurich Di

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols