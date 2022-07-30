Everton fan who helped refugees takes penalty vs Dynamo Kyiv Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Everton fan who helped refugees takes penalty vs Dynamo Kyiv Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Everton fan who helped refugees takes penalty vs Dynamo Kyiv

Eroy the one to beat in Caymanas Park feature

‘Blacks’ shot dead a day after being freed of gun-related charges

Cop in case of missing influencer to be questioned Saturday

Suspected robbers cut down in gunfight with cops

131 new COVID cases, 4 deaths, 22.6% positivity rate recorded

Sacaj’s ‘Nuh Weh Nice Like Yard’ tops Festival Song Competition

1962: The year it all began for Appleton Estate Decades

India win 1st T20, still 100% on tour of the West Indies

Commonwealth Games 2022: ‘It’s a real shame’ says Adelle Tracey

Saturday Jul 30

24?C
Loop Sports

43 minutes ago

Everton’s Mason Holgate right, celebrates the goal of fund raiser Paul Stratton during a pre-season friendly football match at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Friday, July 29, 2022. (Barrington Coombs/PA via AP).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — An Everton fan who has been helping Ukrainian refugees was brought on to take a penalty during the Premier League team’s preseason match against Dynamo Kyiv.

Paul Stratton, a 44-year-old Liverpool municipal worker, has traveled to Poland to deliver supplies to refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Stratton, in full Toffees uniform, came on as a substitute toward the end of Everton and Dynamo’s “match for peace” at Goodison Park on Friday night.

Everton manager Frank Lampard gave him instructions on the touchline before Stratton tucked away his penalty. Stratton then ran toward the stands to celebrate and was congratulated by Everton players.

The goal didn’t count and the game finished 3-0 in favour of Everton. The match was broadcast live nationally in Ukraine, the club said.

Proceeds will go to humanitarian charities supporting the people of Ukraine.

This was the first “match for peace” in Britain. Dynamo have played similar games in other European countries since the start of the war.

The crowd included 2,000 Ukrainian refugees who have been resettled in Merseyside communities. They were given free tickets.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

July 1, 2022 01:11 PM

Sport

May 19, 2022 08:55 PM

Sport

May 22, 2022 06:09 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Everton fan who helped refugees takes penalty vs Dynamo Kyiv

Sport

Eroy the one to beat in Caymanas Park feature

Jamaica News

‘Blacks’ shot dead a day after being freed of gun-related charges

More From

Sport

Commonwealth Games 2022: Jamaica name 47-strong athletics squad

See also

Elaine Thompson-Herah has been named in a 47-strong Jamaica athletics team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham despite revealing at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene,

Business

St Ann native Alwyn Brown sizzles with popular restaurant brands

St Ann native Alywn Brown owns two of the most popular restaurants on Jamaica’s north coast.
Brown’s seafood restaurant, Sharkies, and his steakhouse, Plantation Smokehouse, have a combined f

Jamaica News

Killer inflicted 95 stab wounds to family of five over ‘disrespect’

48 wounds to adult cousin; baby boy sustained 11

Jamaica News

SHOCK AND ANGER: Woman attacked and beaten in broad daylight at hotel

A woman was reportedly attacked and beaten by two men at a hotel located in the western part of the island on Monday.
Full details of the incident are still unclear but reports are emerging that tw

Jamaica News

Rushane Barnett pleads guilty to killing 5 family members in Clarendon

Rushane ‘Jett’ Barnett, who is charged with killing his cousin and her four young children in Cocoa Piece district, Clarendon last month, has pleaded guilty.
Barnett entered guilty pleas for five

Jamaica News

Suspected robbers cut down in gunfight with cops

Police have thieves on motorcycles in cross hairs

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols