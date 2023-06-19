Everton striker Demarai Gray included in Reggae Boyz Gold Cup squad Loop Jamaica

Everton FC’s striker, Demarai Gray, has successfully secured a place in Jamaica’s 23-man squad for the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup set to kick off this weekend in the USA.

Head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson of Iceland unveiled the final roster during Monday’s post-game press conference following Jamaica’s 2-1 loss to Jordan in a friendly international held in Austria.

Gray, who began his career at Birmingham City and later played for Leicester City, winning the English Premier League title, had a brief stint at Bayer Leverkusen before returning to the Premier League with Everton in 2021.

Hallgrimsson, who has maintained sporadic communication with Gray since assuming his position in September of last year, confirmed that the 26-year-old striker has completed all necessary documentation to represent Jamaica.

Despite having played for various age groups in England, Gray never made an appearance for the senior national team, despite receiving a call-up from manager Gareth Southgate in 2018.

Gray’s inclusion in Jamaica’s squad enhances an already impressive forward line, which features notable talents such as Leon Bailey from Aston Villa and Michail Antonio from West Ham.

Bailey will be participating in his third Gold Cup, and Antonio, fresh from helping his club win the Europa Conference League, will be participating in the Gold Cup for the first time.

Gray qualifies to represent Jamaica through his maternal grandparents, who hail from Clarendon. In the previous English Premier League season, Gray scored four goals in 33 appearances, aiding Everton in narrowly avoiding relegation.

Also included in the squad are goalkeeper Andre Blake and left-back Kemar Lawrence, both set to participate in their fifth Gold Cup tournament with the Reggae Boyz.

Teenage talent Dujuan Richards, who signed a pre-contract with English Premier League club Chelsea earlier this year, is also in the squad

The Reggae Boyz will open their campaign against the USA at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday.

The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Jamali Waite (Pittsburgh Riverhounds), Coniah Boyce-Clarke (Reading).

Defenders: Amari’i Bell (Luton Town), Ethan Pinnock (Brentford), Di’shon Bernard, Adrian Mariappa (Salford City), Dexter Lembikisa (Wolves), Damion Lowe (Philadelphia Union), Javain Brown (Vancouver Whitecaps), Kemar Lawrence (Minnesota United).

Midfielders: Kevon Lambert (Phoenix Rising, (Jonathan Russell (Barnsley), Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea), Bobby Reid (Fulham), Daniel Johnson (Preston North End), Kaheem Parris (Dynamo Kyiv).

Forwards: Michail Antonio (West Ham), Shamar Nicholson (Spartak Moscow), Leon Bailey (Aston Villa), Cory Burke (New York Red Bulls), Dujuan Richards (Phoenix Academy), Demarai Gray (Everton).