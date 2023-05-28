Everton survive on final day of EPL, Leicester and Leeds relegated Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Loop News
7 hrs ago

Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrates scoring during the English Premier League football match against Bournemouth at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Sunday May 28, 2023. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP).

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Everton staged another last-day escape in the Premier League to extend their 69-year stay in England’s top division as Leicester and Leeds were relegated on Sunday.

Abdoulaye Doucour? smashed home a 57th-minute goal to earn Everton a 1-0 win over Bournemouth that was enough to keep the team two points above Leicester, whose 2-1 victory against West Ham was in vain.

Leicester are relegated seven years after winning the Premier League at preseason odds of 5,000-1 in one of sport’s great underdog stories.

Leeds lost 4-1 to Tottenham and also went down after three years in the league.

Everton, which have been in the top division since 1954, survived on the final day of the season in both 1994 and 1998.

Relegation was the main focus on Sunday with the title having already been clinched by Manchester City and the four qualifiers for next season’s Champions League already decided.

Manchester United climbed above Newcastle to finish third thanks to a 2-1 win over Fulham, while Aston Villa sealed seventh place and a spot in the Europa Conference League after beating Brighton 2-1.

The wildest game saw Southampton and Liverpool draw 4-4.

