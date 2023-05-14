‘Every Jamaican must become digital in their thinking’, says Holness Loop Jamaica

In declaring that there is no reason for Jamaicans to fear the country’s rapid transition towards becoming a digital society, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is urging citizens to embrace the change towards technology.

“Digital is the way, and so every Jamaican must become digital in their thinking, and that means you must have access to the internet, and that is why the Government is allocating this significant amount of resources, half-a-billion Jamaican dollars, to put up Wi-Fi access all across the country,” Holness indicated.

He was addressing last week’s commissioning service for three community Wi-Fi access points in his West Central St Andrew constituency at the Andrews Mews Recreational Park.

In his spirited presentation, Holness outlined the many ways in which the country is moving towards becoming a fully digital society, pointing to the establishment of the National Identification System (NIDS) and the digital transformation of the island’s security forces.

Further, he said the banks are also moving “very rapidly” towards digitising their services, which he noted is an indication that “it’s too expensive” to deal with cash transactions.

“I don’t want it to be a scary thought, but it is a thought we all have to embrace,” Holness insisted.

He said senior citizens and persons who are generally “sceptical” and “afraid” of the country’s digital transformation will be supported by the Government through digital cohorts or youths trained in technology.