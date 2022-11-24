Everything Fresh shares slip on Wednesday Loop Jamaica

Shares in Everything Fresh dipped by double-digit amounts with heavy volumes on Wednesday’s session of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Investors sold down Everything Fresh shares by 16 per cent with 10 million units trading hands. The volumes led the market with Wigton Windfarm shares in second place at 1.9 million units. Everything Fresh distributes fresh fruit and frozen foods to hotels mainly along the north of the island. Its shares generally trade in small volumes.

The trades on Wednesday were the third-largest daily volume in at least two years for the stock. The other two were another 10 million units earlier on November 11 and 11.8 million units on September 22. Looking at the market overall, on the winning side, JMMB Preference shares gained 14 per cent to close at $3.38 and Kingston Wharves gained 13 per cent to close at $34. The JSE Main Index declined by 2,865.97 points ( 0.85 per cent) to close at 335,632.44 points and the volume traded amounted to 6,016,425 valued at $56,503,511.88.

Meanwhile, the Junior Market Index declined by 21.45 points ( 0.56 per cent) to close at 3,797.82 points and the volume traded amounted to 14,142,422 valued at $24,762,456.41.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 2,871.67 points ( 0.82 per cent) to close at 347,960.41 points and the volume traded amounted to 20,158,847 valued at $81,265,968.29.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 0.35 points ( 0.16 per cent) to close at 225.11 points and the volume traded amounted to 43,378 valued at $18,047.80.

Also on the day, JSE Cross Listed Index declined by 3.53 points ( 5.86 per cent) to close at 56.70 points and the volume traded amounted to 5,350 valued at $291,165.92.

The JSE Financial Index declined by 1.43 points ( 1.76 per cent) to close at 80.00 points and the volume traded amounted to 2,472,838 valued at $25,467,337.49.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 0.25 points ( 0.26 per cent) to close at 95.18 points and the volume traded amounted to 12,573,912 valued at $44,262,102.99. Overall market activity resulted from trading in 101 stocks of which 45 advanced, 42 declined and 14 traded firm.