Everything Fresh stock dips with $30 million trade Loop Jamaica

Over $30 million was traded in small stock Everything Fresh on Monday.

It was the largest trade in at least two years at Everything Fresh. The stock lost 17 per cent of its value on the day to close at $1.20.

The investor sold down shares which lowered the price, in the already thinly traded stock. There was no new market information to drive the stock either day.

Everything Fresh made a $9 million profit for its September quarter, while revenue jumped some 50 per cent to $636 million.

Also on Monday, Cargo Handlers, AMG Paper & Packaging and Sygnus Credit led gains on trading across the market.

Sygnus gained 10 per cent to close at $20.90, AMG gained 11 per cent to $3.03. and Cargo Handlers gained 14 per cent to close at $14.77.

The JSE Index declined by 1,138.54 points ( 0.34 per cent) to close at 335,146.88 points, and the volume traded amounted to 11,450,226 valued at $243,197,156.82.

The Junior Market Index declined by 2.17 points ( 0.06 per cent) to close at 3,894.48 points, and the volume traded amounted to 73,141,898 valued at $113,341,860.75.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,080.76 points ( 0.31 per cent) to close at 348,391.93 points, and the volume traded amounted to 84,592,124 valued at $356,539,017.57.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index declined by 1,641.15 points ( 0.43 per cent) to close at 379,404.43 points, and the volume traded amounted to 10,857,343 valued at $178,731,472.08.

Also on the day, JSE Select Index declined by 79.03 points ( 0.95 per cent) to close at 8,238.89 points, and the volume traded amounted to 6,028,478 valued at $165,452,324.16.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 2.11 points ( 0.91 per cent) to close at 230.52 points, and the volume traded amounted to 189,439 valued at $6,709.75.

The JSE Cross-Listed Index advanced by 0.07 points ( 0.12 per cent) to close at 57.31 points, and the volume traded amounted to 589,697 valued at $64,465,684.74.

The JSE Financial Index declined by 0.10 points ( 0.12 per cent) to close at 80.20 points, and the volume traded amounted to 11,585,718 valued at $223,875,225.79.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 0.64 points ( 0.68 per cent) to close at 93.24 points, and the volume traded amounted to 33,592,439 valued at $108,601,422.88.

The overall market activity resulted from trading in 107 stocks of which 41 advanced, 47 declined and 19 traded firm.

Meanwhile, the JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 84,592,124 units valued at $356,539,017.57, and the US$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 189,439 units valued at $6,709.75.