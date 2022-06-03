‘Evil’ charged with murder and much more in Westmoreland | Loop Jamaica

Police investigators from the Westmoreland division have arrested and charged a man following the murder of 17-year-old Kavan Wedderburn of Dalling Street, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, and the injury of another man, along Dalling Street on Monday, May 9 this year.

Charged is 29-year-old Nicholas Reuben, otherwise called ‘Evil’, a mechanic of Maise Muir district, Little London, Westmoreland. He has also been charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Reports are that about 8:45 pm, Wedderburn and another man were standing along the roadway when they were allegedly pounced upon by Reuben, who opened gunfire, hitting them.

The injured persons were taken to hospital, where Wedderburn was pronounced dead and the other man was admitted for treatment.

On May 20 an eyewitness statement was recorded, which implicated Reuben, and a warrant was prepared and issued for his arrest.

On June 1, Reuben attended the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station with his attorney and was arrested and thereafter charged with the mentioned offences.

His court date is being finalised.