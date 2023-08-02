‘Evil’ shot dead in confrontation with cops Loop Jamaica

The police sayone of Westmoreland’s most feared gunmen was today shot dead during an alleged confrontation with the police in Burnt Savannah, St Elizabeth.

He has been identified as Nicholas Ruben, otherwise called ‘Evil’.

A Berretta 9mm pistol, with five 9mm cartridges, was seized, the police said.

Head of the St Elizabeth Police, Acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto, noted that several people have been charged with serious offences and have given St Elizabeth residential addresses to the courts.

These people are being monitored, the senior cop said, and are required to report to various police stations as a condition of their bail.

“We are keeping a close eye on persons residing in the parish, who have serious matters before the court,” said Minto.

The fatal shooting is being investigated by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).