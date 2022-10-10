Ex-con back in court on similar charges Loop Jamaica

A 28-year-old man from Lawrence Tavern in rural St Andrew was denied bail when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court Friday on a charge of housebreaking and larceny.

Orane Dacres, along with another man, is accused of breaking into a house in his community and taking electronic devices, including a cellphone, tablet and a laptop.

His father, whom it is alleged returned the stolen cellular phone to the complainant, may also have to face the court.

Dacres made his second appearance in court Friday, where a bail application was made on his behalf by attorney Cecile Ashton.

His co-accused, 20-year-old Tejay Beckford, also of Lawrence Tavern, was also arrested but pleaded guilty on August 12.

Dacres has denied the charges brought against him. He was remanded as he had previously been convicted and sentenced to serve time in prison on similar charges.

The previous conviction was also handed down in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in 2017.

Current allegations are that Dacres and Beckford broke into the house on the night of July 21, 2022, and stole the items.

It is reported that the complainant, who knew the accused, saw them in the house and called the police.

The prosecution is alleging that Dacres’ father brought a cellular phone to the complainant, who identified it as one of the items stolen from the home.

Dacres and Beckford were arrested on July 22, 2022, questioned and charged. Dacres is to be brought back to court on November 16.

The parish judge also ordered that the police interview the father of the accused to ascertain how he came into possession of the cellular phone or charge him with receiving stolen property.