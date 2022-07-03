Ex-convict gunned down in Falmouth | Loop Jamaica

Sleuths from the Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) in Trelawny have commenced their investigation into Friday night’s fatal shooting of an ex-convict by an unknown assailant in the parish capital, Falmouth.

The police have identified the deceased as 29-year-old Ryan Scott of a Falmouth address.

Reports are that about 9:45 pm, Scott was standing at a business establishment along Water Lane in Falmouth, when he was pounced upon by a lone gunman who opened fire, hitting him.

Scott was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are yet to establish a motive behind the shooting.