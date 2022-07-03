Ex-convict gunned down in Falmouth | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Ex-convict gunned down in Falmouth | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Russia’s messages with missiles tell West to back off

Ex-convict gunned down in Falmouth

Davian Bryan remanded on separate rape, wounding cases in Portland

St Ann pool attendant dies from bizarre crash in Trelawny

Wimbledon 2022: Roger Federer hopes to play ‘one more time’

Lakers top Heat, Kings top Warriors at California Classic

PHOTOS: Freak storm leaves major damage at Aberdeen High in St Bess

On-WARD March! Restoration of historic Ward Theatre in Kgn ‘on track’

Ex-lover suspect in killings of 3 J’cans in NY apartment, held by cops

What VIP? Patrons set ‘New Rules’

Sunday Jul 03

31?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Sleuths from the Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) in Trelawny have commenced their investigation into Friday night’s fatal shooting of an ex-convict by an unknown assailant in the parish capital, Falmouth.

The police have identified the deceased as 29-year-old Ryan Scott of a Falmouth address.

Reports are that about 9:45 pm, Scott was standing at a business establishment along Water Lane in Falmouth, when he was pounced upon by a lone gunman who opened fire, hitting him.

Scott was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are yet to establish a motive behind the shooting.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Russia’s messages with missiles tell West to back off

Jamaica News

Ex-convict gunned down in Falmouth

Jamaica News

Davian Bryan remanded on separate rape, wounding cases in Portland

More From

Jamaica News

Raheem Sterling donates over $3m in gears to Maverley Football club

International footballer praised for focus on youth development

Sport

Fraser-Pryce and Swoboda to face off in Silesia sprint show

See also

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Poland’s Ewa Swoboda are to star in a 100m head-to-head when the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Silesia welcomes athletes for Wanda Diamond League

Sport

Jamaica announce team for World Athletics Championships in Oregon

US-born Andrew Hudson, who won the 200m at the Jamaica trials, left out of team

Sport

Sabrina Lyn wins Jamaica’s first gold at inaugural Caribbean Games

Jamaica’s lone representative in track and field, Anthony Cox, will be in action on Friday

Jamaica News

Video blunder in case against accused in Clarendon mass killing?

Cops say they are not responsible, more questions than answers

Jamaica News

DANGER AT THE BUS STOPS: Do you know how your children are travelling?

Some bus operators seeking to earn are placing the lives of several passengers especially students at risk during their daily trips at various bus stations across the Corporate Area, a Loop News probe

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols