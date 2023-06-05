Ex-cop, dancehall producer among two J’cans facing death penalty in US Loop Jamaica

Ex Jamaican policeman and popular dancehall music producer, ‘Milla9’, is one of two countrymen now facing possible death penalty if convicted of a murder and attempted robbery incident that was captured on CCTV at a house in Irvine, California, United States in 2019.

The 44-year-old producer, whose real name is Omar Miller, has been charged along with 37-year-old former Jamaica College student athlete, Andre Omar Andrews, who was a resident of Miramar, Florida, US.

The victim of the home invasion was identified as 20-year-old businessman, Raymond Alcala.

Another individual was shot during the invasion on October 26, 2019, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, police reports stated at the time.

Miller and Andrews are both charged with special circumstances of murder committed during the commission of a robbery, murder committed during the commission of a burglary, and three felony enhancements for personal use of a firearm and inflicting great bodily injury, all related to the incident.

They have been in custody since January 2020.

US prosecutors, reports indicate, intend to ask for the death penalty during a pre-trial hearing on Friday, June 9 ahead of a jury trial scheduled for October 6 in the Orange County Superior Courts.

In accordance with California State law, murder can be subjected to the death penalty, though executions in California have been halted since 2006.

An American man, Devon Quinland, 36, has been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime after it was alleged that he was the getaway driver and planner of the robbery.

He was released on bail in January 2021.

The Irvine Police Department in California released surveillance footage and photos from inside the home two days after the murder on their official Twitter account. It showed the two Jamaican men with firearms entering the residence.

Police believed Miller and Andrews intended to commit a robbery when the shooting of the residents occurred.

Following weeks of intense investigations, the men were apprehended.

Miller is best known for producing music for incarcerated dancehall star Vybz Kartel, who is currently serving time in prison for murder.

Miller has also worked with other dancehall acts, including Popcaan and Jah Vinci.

Interestingly, the dancehall producer was previously charged with murder, but was eventually freed on that occasion.

While serving as a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Miller was charged, along with three other cops, with the murder of 18-year-old Andre Thomas in St Andrew in September of 2007.

The four cops were freed at their trial in 2011 when they claimed that Thomas was killed in self-defence.