Ex cop sentenced to life imprisonment for fatally shooting St Mary man | Loop Jamaica

A policeman who fatally shot a man at a party in St Mary in 2017 has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The former JCF member, Constable Oshane Thompson was sentenced with a stipulation that he must serve 20 years and 8 months before he is eligible for parole, the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) reported on Friday.

The ex-cop was charged following an investigation by INDECOM into the fatal shooting of Kriston Pearson at a party in Trinity, St Mary on May 7, 2017.

It was reported that the deceased and the former police officer had an altercation which resulted in the shooting incident.

The Judge only trial, began in July 2021 and was heard in the St Mary Circuit Court by Her Ladyship Mrs Justice Tie-Powell.

Thompson was found guilty on September 24, 2021.