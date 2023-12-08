Ex-cop shot and killed by gunmen in East Kingston Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Ex-cop shot and killed by gunmen in East Kingston Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Attacked while he was operating as a taxi driver

Loop News

5 hrs ago

Kennel Wilson

A man said to be an ex-policeman was shot and killed by gunmen on Kensington Road in Kingston on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Kennel Wilson.

Reports are that Wilson was working as a taxi operator when he was attacked.

Information is that Wilson was standing outside his car on Kensington Road at about 7pm when, two men on foot armed with guns, engaged him in a brief conversation before shooting him.

His licensed firearm was also reportedly stolen. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

