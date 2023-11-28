Ex-cop shot dead outside popular nightclub Loop Jamaica

A gunman shot and killed an ex-policeman, Damian Coley, Tuesday morning outside a nightclub in the Marketplace on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew.

During the incident, a security guard employed was also shot and injured.

Police reports are that the lone man, armed with a firearm, exited a Toyota Axio motor car, which was parked at the entrance gate at Constant Spring Road.

The man approached a security guard who was seated at the security post and engaged him in a brief conversation, then walked off. The man, upon reaching the vicinity of a nearby store, then approached Coley, who exited his motor vehicle.

The attacker opened gunfire, hitting Coley, all over his body about 2:35 am.

Damion Coley was shot dead on Tuesday morning.

The security guard, who was at this time standing close by, also received gunshot injuries.

While fleeing, the gunman fired several shots at the entrance gate and escaped in the waiting Toyota Axio motor car.

Both men were rushed to the hospital, where Coley, who is a former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, died on arrival. The security guard was admitted.

This morning’s gun attack comes on the heels of an incident at the popular nightclub on Saturday when several men and members of the club’s security team were involved in a brawl. The police have not linked both incidents.