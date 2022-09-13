Ex-Iceland manager expected to take over as Reggae Boyz head coach Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News
Ex-Iceland manager expected to take over as Reggae Boyz head coach

2 hrs ago

Heimir Hallgrimsson.

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) is expected to announce Iceland’s Heimir Hallgrimsson as the new head coach of Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz later this week, according to reports.

The 55-year-old Hallgrimsson stepped down as head coach of Iceland in 2018. He was named assistant to Lars Lagerback in 2011 and became joint-manager in 2014, helping Iceland beat England at Euro 2016.

After Euro 2016, he became sole manager, leading Iceland to their first-ever FIFA World Cup, where they went out in the group stage despite a draw with Argentina.

He was most recently head coach at Qatari League Club Al Arabi from 2018 to 2021.

Hallgrimsson will take over from former interim head coach Paul Hall who had a record of two wins, three draws, and five losses in 10 games since his appointment in December 2021.

Hallgrimsson is also a dentist. He took up that profession after a modest playing career.

