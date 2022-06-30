Ex-lover named suspect in killing of three Jamaicans in NY apartment | Loop Jamaica

Ex-lover named suspect in killing of three Jamaicans in NY apartment
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Ex-lover named suspect in killing of three Jamaicans in NY apartment

A suspect has been identified in last week’s murder of three persons, said to be Jamaicans, at an apartment in Queens, New York.

According to a report on Thursday in the New York Post, the suspect, 29-year-old Travis Blake, is the estranged boyfriend of the murdered mother.

The NYPD on Wednesday released a photo of Blake and asked for the public’s help in locating him.

According to reports in the media, Blake had been dating 55-year-old Darlene Barnett, and had stopped at her South Jamaica home to “pick up his property”.

That information was reportedly passed on by Vashawnna Malcolm to her brother during a telephone call last week Wednesday. Malcolm, 22, who was Barnett’s niece, was also killed. She reportedly had been visiting from Jamaica.

Also murdered was Barnett’s 36-year-old son, Dervon Brightly.

The decomposing bodies of the three were found last Friday, reportedly somewhere between 48 and 72 hours after they were killed.

The bodies had multiple stab wounds and signs of trauma.

Malcolm was found in a second floor bedroom bound and gagged with tape, and had been stabbed multiple stab times, according to sources.

