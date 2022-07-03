Ex-lover suspect in killings of 3 J’cans in NY apartment, held by cops | Loop Jamaica

The suspect who was identified in relation to last week’s murder of three persons, said to be Jamaicans, at an apartment in Queens, New York, USA, has been apprehended.

According to a report in the New York Post, 29-year-old Travis Blake, who is the estranged boyfriend of the murdered mother among the deceased trio, was arrested by police officers in Maine, USA on Thursday.

His arrest came one day after he was listed as wanted by the New York Police Department (NYPD), which issued a photograph of Blake and asked for the public’s help in locating him.

According to reports in the media, Blake had been dating 55-year-old Darlene Barnett, and had stopped at her South Jamaica home to “pick up his property”.

That information was reportedly passed on by Vashawnna Malcolm to her brother during a telephone call last week Wednesday.

Malcolm, 22, who was Barnett’s niece, was also killed. She reportedly had been visiting from Jamaica.

Also murdered was Barnett’s 36-year-old son, Dervon Brightly.

The decomposing bodies of the three were found last Friday, reportedly somewhere between 48 and 72 hours after they were killed.

The bodies had multiple stab wounds and signs of trauma.

Malcolm was found in a second floor bedroom bound and gagged with tape, and had been stabbed multiple stab times, according to sources.