Ex-Petrotrin president, NESC chair dies

Chairman and Former Petrotrin President Wayne Bertrand

FORMER Petrotrin president Wayne Bertrand has died. Bertrand, who retired as president of operations at Petrotrin in 2008, died on December 14.

He was chairman of the National Energy Skills Center (NESC) board at the time of his death, a position he hadheld since 2017.

The NESC said in a statement it was deeply saddened by the passing of its chairman, who had over four decades’ experience in the oil and gas sector.

Kern Dass, NESC president, said, “As chairman, Bertrand generously shared his invaluable wealth of knowledge, wisdom and experience to help chart the strategic direction of the NESC.

“His leadership style was marked by humility, congeniality and inclusion. Whether it was a member of the board of governors or a student, Bertrand always took the time to listen.

“The NESC is grateful for Wayne’s contribution to the institution’s development over these last five years. His business acumen, shrewd advice and broad network were invaluable assets to the NESC.”

Dass said although the role of chairman offered no financial compensation, “Wayne saw his service to NESC as an investment in his beloved country. He always made himself available to us and had the best interest of both students and staff at heart.”

The NESC said its board of governors, management and staff extended heartfelt condolences to Bertrand’s widow Aimee, his daughter Michele, his extended family members, friends and colleagues.”

A geologist by training, Bertrand served in many technical and leadership positions along the petroleum value chain during his distinguished career.

He also served on the boards of companies including Neal & Massy Energy Ltd (now Massy Energy), Voyager Energy Trinidad Ltd, Niko Resources T&T Ltd, and served terms as chairman of the Occupational Safety and Health Authority of TT and Ventrin Petroleum Co Ltd.

On the academic side, Bertrand was a Duprey Distinguished Fellow in the practice of petroleum studies, with over 35 locally and internationally published papers.

He was also a former head of the Petroleum Geoscience Unit in the Faculty of Engineering at UWI, St Augustine, an initial programme co-ordinator for the BSc petroleum geoscience programme at UWI and the convenor of its Academic Industry Committee.

He was an alumnus of Presentation College, San Fernando,UWI, St Augustine (BSc, geology) and the University of British Columbia in Canada (MSc, geology).

“Above all, Bertrand was a man of faith and family, and was actively involved in his local church. When he and his wife Aimee celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2020, they received a special papal blessing certificate from the Vatican to honour the occasion.

NewsAmericasNow.com