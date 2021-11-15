Ex-soldier charged after reportedly shooting cop in Portmore standoff | Loop Jamaica

An ex-soldier who was involved in the recent standoff and shootout with the police in Cumberland, Portmore, St Catherine has now been hit with a battery of serious charges relating to the incident.

Dane Johnson, 35, was charged on Friday with several counts of shooting with intent, wounding with intent and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The former soldier was hospitalized after he was shot during the November 2 incident.

The police had received a call of an armed man firing bullets at his neighbours in Cumberland Meadows.

When they arrived at the scene, they came under gunfire, which resulted in one of the cops being wounded.

The police had to call the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team for support.

There was a further standoff after the ex-soldier ran into his house and locked himself and his daughter inside.

He surrendered after his wife arrived and spoke with him.

A licensed semi-automatic pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition were reportedly seized from Johnson.