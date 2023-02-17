Ex-SSL employee, Jean-Ann Panton, charged Loop Jamaica

Jean-Ann Panton, the former wealth advisor implicated in a multimillion-dollar fraud at investment firm, Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), has been formally charged after weeks of investigations.

The woman was slapped with the following charges: larceny as a servant, forgery, uttering forged documents, breaches of the Cybercrimes Act, and engaging in transactions involving criminal property.

The details of the charges were outlined a short while ago at a joint press conference hosted by the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF’s) Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch and the Financial Investigations Division (FID) of the Ministry of Finance.

Panton is to appear in court later today, according to JCF’s Senior Communication Strategist Dennis Brooks.

Head of CTOC, Dr Anthony McLaughlin, said eight witnesses have so far come forward to provide statements.

In one of those accounts, over US$4.1 million was allegedly defrauded.

“Another one is US$152,000, and the other one is over US$30,000,” said McLaughlin.

He also disclosed that further charges are expected to be laid against Panton.

There has been no mention of sprint legend Usain Bolt and whether he is one of those witnesses for which statements have been taken.