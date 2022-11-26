Ex-WI wicketkeeper David Murray dies

Black Immigrant Daily News

Sports

FORMER West Indies and Barbados wicketkeeper David Murray, 72, passed away on Friday night.

Murray was the son of West Indies batting great Sir Everton Weekes. His son Ricky Hoyte, represented Barbados and West Indies ‘A’ Team as a wicket-keeper/batsman.

Murray’s first tour with the West Indies was in 1973 to England. He made his international debut in the second One-Day International by a West Indies men’s team, which featured Lance Gibbs, Roy Fredericks Rohan Kanhai and Clive Lloyd.

His Test debut came in 1978 against Australia in Guyana. Overall, he played 19 Tests, 10 ODIs and also 114 first-class matches.

Ricky Skerritt, CWI president, paid tribute to Murray.

“On behalf of CWI, I want to offer my sincere condolences to Ricky, and other members of David’s family and friends. David was a gifted wicket-keeper and a stylish middle-order batsman. He loved the game of cricket, and played with a smile on his face.

“He will be remembered as a member of the great West Indies squad which dominated world cricket for over a decade.

“Devoted West Indies Cricket fans still remember David’s fantastic glove work and footwork behind the stumps to Michael Holding and other members of the fearsome West Indies fast bowling attack of his time.”

NewsAmericasNow.com