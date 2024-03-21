Excelsior reinstated in Boys’ Class One 4×100 after disqualification Loop Jamaica

Excelsior High have been reinstated in the Boys’ Class One 4x100m relay after initially being disqualified for a technical rule infringement on day three of the GraceKennedy ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships on Thursday.

The quartet of Michael Clarke, Damain Darlington, Lennon Green, and Maliki Harris won their preliminary round heat comfortably in 40.70 seconds. However, they were later penalized under technical rule 17.3.1.

Following a successful appeal by Excelsior, they have regained their spot in the event. Excelsior’s time of 40.70 seconds ties them for the second-quickest overall with Kingston College (KC) over the four preliminary round heats.

Excelsior’s lineup for the medal round on Saturday’s final day will include the 100m champion, Damor Miller, further bolstering their chances.

Calabar hold the fastest qualifying time after their victory in heat one with a time of 40.53 seconds.

The other qualifiers for the medal round are St Jago High (41.02), Jamaica College (40.98), Herbert Morrison Technical High School (41.03), Wolmer’s (41.06), and St George’s College (41.07).

Meanwhile, Wolmer’s lead all qualifiers heading into the final of the Girls’ Class One 4x100m relay after securing victory in heat two with a time of 45.40 seconds. Hydel follow closely as the second-quickest with 45.57 seconds, while Edwin Allen hold the third-fastest time at 45.73 seconds.

In the Girls’ Class Two 4x100m relay, St Jago emerge as the fastest qualifier with a decent time of 45.33 seconds, followed by Hydel High at 45.86 seconds and Edwin Allen High at 46.20 seconds.

St Jago High set the pace among all qualifiers in the Girls’ Class Three 4x100m with a time of 46.35 seconds. They are followed by Immaculate Conception at 46.52 seconds and Edwin Allen at 46.71 seconds.

Moving to Class Four, Hydel lead with a time of 48.10 seconds, followed by Edwin Allen at 48.40 seconds and Holmwood Technical at 48.58 seconds, rounding up the top three qualifiers.

Shifting focus to the remaining Boys’ events, Excelsior High take the lead in the Class Two after securing victory in heat one with a time of 41.13 seconds. Calabar follow as the second-quickest with a time of 41.38 seconds, while KC hold the third-fastest time at 41.85 seconds.

In Class Three, KC qualify as the fastest with a time of 43.87 seconds, trailed by Calabar at 44.11 seconds. St George’s College and Wolmer’s Boys share the joint third-quickest time at 44.23 seconds.