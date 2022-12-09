Exciting Suga Lifestyle Christmas Connection trade show this Saturday Loop Jamaica

Suga Lifestyle’s Christmas Connection is back for its fifth year and its organisers are excited to unleash another sweet opportunity for patrons to shop for locally crafted Christmas gifts and more under one roof.

Powered by the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), the event is scheduled to get under way on Saturday, December 10 at the Jamaica Pegasus’ Legacy Suite in Kingston. It runs from 10am to 8pm.

The organisers are inviting shoppers to connect with local artisans as they mingle at the one-stop Christmas shop for art, apparel, accessories, children’s books, genuine leather products, plants, candles, home d?cor and accents, skincare products, and confectioneries.

Gabrielle Burgess, Chief Executive Officer of Suga Lifestyle, displays one of her paintings from GW Art, which is another arm of Suga Lifestyle.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Suga Lifestyle, Gabrielle Burgess, “It’s our fifth anniversary since our launch in 2018, and we are very much ready and excited.

“You can expect the usual sip, taste and shop experience, involving select Jamaican artisans and local businesses in the MSME sector offering hand-crafted, handmade, and unique locally designed items. Over 35 local businesses will be showcased and selling their products,” she said.

Among those local businesses are My Old Man Leathercraft; Chocollor Chocolate Ltd; GW Art (another arm of Suga Lifestyle featuring Burgess’ paintings); SMC Tales; Body By Roxanne and Co; Beauty and the Beads Ja; Sweet Obsession; Artiscoop; Wicks by Grey; Modelbehaviour876; and Advenique Home Decor.

Vendors are hand-picked to inspire innovation and to provide a platform for wider market opportunities, business growth and expansion.

Aside from shopping, there will be a JABLUM Coffee tasting, a company which continues to be a major sponsor of the event yearly.

There will also be a sampling of Miracle Corporation wine, specifically the Mi Terru?o Argentinean wine, along with Miracle’s 24 Karat premium beers and stouts.

Miracle Corporation wine is another major sponsor of the event.

Also on the day’s activities, patrons can expect a performance by songstress, Stephanie Hazle Lyle, who is also a Netflix Pitch Filmmaker Nominee.

Plus, Suga Lifestyle has some exciting giveaways in store for attendees from the vendors on location and other entities, including energy cash vouchers from Jamaica Public Service Company.

Additional giveaways include USD$100 in Gustazos credit; a dinner for two at Orchid Thai; a Stush in the Bush gift basket; a gift certificate to shop at Closet Cloud; a massage and facial from Textures Salon & Spa, plus many more.

Burgess said: “Don’t worry about missing the World Cup. There is a big screen in the blend bar (at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel) right beside the show.”

List of artisans who will be on show at Suga Lifestyle Christmas Connection on December 10, 2022 at the Jamaica Pegasus.

Visitors to the Pegasus will pay an entry fee of J$1,000 each (no charge for kids), making it a worthwhile family event, Burgess said, adding that individuals will also walk away with a complimentary ‘swag bag’ courtesy of Suga Lifestyle.

Part proceeds from Suga Lifestyle’s Christmas Connection event will go to Suga Lifestyle Charities Ltd, which “contributes to the advancement of healthcare amongst the sick, underprivileged and elderly, as well as education, particularly the visual and performing arts among at-risk and underprivileged youths,” the company said.

Sponsors of the event are Gustazos Jamaica, Loop Jamaica, the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, JABLUM, Miracle Corporation Ltd, SLEEK Jamaica Media, LASCO Financial Services, Stush in the Bush, Textures Salon & Spa, Orchid Thai Restaurant, CB Facey Foundation, Prudential Foundation, Closet Cloud, JPS, Luxe Beauty Bar, Synergy Performance and Rolls Ja.

Suga Lifestyle, the blog, from which Burgess obtained the nickname, ‘Suga’, currently has over 4,700 followers on Instagram, and grows daily.

The brand is intended to inspire, educate and entertain via various types of posts categorised by Brand Jamaica, GW Art, charities, restaurant reviews and ratings, health and fitness, sports and more.