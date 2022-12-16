Existing banknotes could start disappearing by 2025 Loop Jamaica

If you want to keep a piece of history, you should consider putting away the existing Jamaican banknotes, as they’ll likely be completely removed from circulation by 2025.

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) unveiled the new series of new paper money on Thursday, December 15, which will be in circulation by June 2023.

This new series comprises six denominations, including a new $2,000 note and will be printed on polymersubstrate, a more durable substrate than the existing banknotes.

But before the new money gets into the hands of the public, the central bank will spearhead an extensive communications campaign around the new features and proper handling of the banknotes.

The campaign will include several members of the public, including taxi drivers and market vendors, groups that group widely handle cash.

De La Rue, the British company commissioned by the BOJ to develop the new notes, encourages people not to crumple and fold the bills to limit excessive creasing and possible tearing.

Ahead of the release of the bills and education campaign, the BOJ deputy governor Natalie Haynes had a message for the public.

“Do not crush, do not fold and do not do graffiti on the bank notes,” Haynes said.

“We are not ready to issue yet. After this launch, the full communication programme goes into high gear,” Haynes said.

Haynes, who oversees Banking & Currency Operations and Financial Markets at the central bank, explained that existing notes that are extensively crumpled and returned to the BOJ have to be destroyed because they don’t adhere to the bank’s policy for recirculation.

“So again, that’s causing the increase in cost,” Haynes said.

From left: Minister of Finance and Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke, Noel Greenland, Executive Communications Director at the Bank of Jamaica, Senior Deputy Governor at the Bank of Jamaica Dr Wayne Robinson in conversation next to the new bank notes on display at the central bank.

The circulation life of the new series of Jamaican banknotes will increase by at least 50 per cent, an improvement on the lifespan of the existing notes, which last for two years, on average.

De La Rue’s Country Director, Gareth Evans, explained that the circulation life for the banknote is measured based on the time it goes into circulation to the time the central banks remove them for not being fit for purpose.

“Bank of Jamaica is targeting a 50 per cent increase in the lifespan of the polymersubstrate notes, and what we see around the world, based on the data, is that the average is two and half times the note life,” Evans said.

Evans said the lifespan takes into account factors such as circulation environment, people who fold their notes on buses, and people who crumple them and place them in aprons, for example.

Gareth Evans, Country Director at De La Rue

Another benefit is that the new notes will give the BOJ more flexibility to choose printers and ensure it gets the best value for money.

“Normally, we print banknotes every year, we just signed the budget for next year, and there is no provision to print banknotes for the year. We don’t expect to be ordering every year”, Haynes said.

It costs an average of $1.4 billion to print banknotes each year.

“Just think of that kind of savings …” Haynes added.

The BOJ cannot disclose the cost of investment to design and print the new money that will replace the old notes because doing so would breach its contract with De La Rue.

In addition to ensuring a smooth transition, the mid-year release date will facilitate the reconfiguration of automated teller machines (ABMs) by deposit-taking institutions.

Vice President of the Jamaica Bankers Association Audrey Tugwell Henry said much of the reconfiguration of the ATMs is around software programmes to enable the machines to identify the notes.

She said the banks are working with the BOJ’s timeline to have the ATMs reconfigured within the six months timeline.

Tugwell Henry, who heads Scotia Group Jamaica, disclosed that Scotiabank has already begun testing the notes in its ATMs.

The banker also hailed the BOJ, noting that the banks are happy about the change.

Tugwell Henry also described the new banknotes as “a very positive change” for the visually impaired community.

The new banknotes are designed to improve their recognition and use by members of the community of visually impaired persons. They feature large numbering and raised printing, and are easily recognised by touching and feeling, BOJ governor Richard Byles explained.

The new banknotes will also ensure that there is a much clearer distinction among all the various denominations.

Byles said there were concerns among members of the public that existing $500 and $5,000 notes are not easily distinguishable, especially in low-light conditions.

All in all, the new banknotes are a true representation of Jamaica’s history, culture, major economic activities and the best traditions and aspirations of its people, Byles said.

“In this new series, we have sought to modernise and upgrade the banknotes, ensuring that while they are representative, relevant and forward-looking, every Jamaican can and will be proud of the final product,” Byles said.