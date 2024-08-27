Expect increased rainfall from upper-level trough

Expect increased rainfall from upper-level trough
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
An upper-level trough currently located across the southwestern Caribbean is expected to move over Jamaica on Tuesday (Aug 27) and linger until Wednesday.

As a result, the island is expected to experience increased showers and thunderstorms, a news release from the Meteorological Service of Jamaica stated. The forecast is for periods of showers and thunderstorms, which may be heavy at times, to affect sections of most parishes, especially northwestern and south-central parishes, beginning late Tuesday morning through to Wednesday afternoon. Fishers and other marine interests should exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms. The Meteorological Service says it will continue to monitor this system.

