Expect more rain after tropical storm watch lifted for Jamaica Loop Jamaica

The tropical storm watch for Jamaica was on Friday afternoon discontinued as the chance of tropical cyclone development around the island has been significantly reduced.

However, a flash flood warning remains in effect for flood-prone and low-lying areas of Westmoreland, St Elizabeth, Manchester, Clarendon, St Catherine, Kingston, St Andrew, St Thomas, Portland, and St Mary.

This means that flooding has been observed or will occur shortly.

Also, a flash flood watch remains in effect for other low-lying and flood-prone areas of the island until 5am tomorrow.

On the forecast track, Potential Tropical Cyclone Number 22 is expected to move across Jamaica Friday and over south-eastern Cuba, the south-eastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 55 km/h with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible during the next couple of days, however, the chance of tropical cyclone development has been decreasing. In this regard, the tropical storm watch for Jamaica has been discontinued with immediate effect.

The poorly organised severe weather system continues to be a significant rainfall producer and, due to soil saturation, flooding is likely to continue. This could result in landslides in some areas, mainly over southern and eastern parishes through the evening.

All small craft operators including fishers from the cays and banks are advised to remain in safe harbour until wind and sea conditions have returned to normal.