Expect power outages in sections of nine parishes on Oct 12 and 13 Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced several maintenance-related power outages for Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13, in sections of at least nine parishes.
The light and power company gave notice in a series of tweets on Twitter.
Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Wednesday, October 12:
Hanover
Green River from 9am – 4:30 pm
St Andrew
Spanish Town Road, Majestic Gardens and environs from 9:30am – 5pmManchester Trinity Road from 9:30am – 4pmMt James District from 9:30am – 4:30pm
Westmoreland
Bluefields – Robins River from 9am – 5pm
Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Thursday, October 13:
St James
Paisley from 9:30am – 4pmWelcome Hall from 9am – 4pmChandler Drive and Granville Square from 9am – 5pm
Manchester
Wesley Road from 9:30am – 4pm
Portland
Pompey Estate from 9am – 2pmGoblin Hill from 2:30pm – 6pm
St Catherine
Kent Village from 9am – 5pmSt AnnChester from 9am – 4pm
St Andrew
Pembroke Hall (Colbeck Ave, Chinchona Ave, Ken Hill Dr, Covey Ave, Clydesdale Ave) from 9am – 5pmSwain Spring / Red Hills from 9:30am – 4:30pm Antigua Rd and St Lucia Rd off West Bay Farm Rd, Water House from 9am – 5pm
St Thomas
Opal Ave Retreat Housing Scheme from 9:30am – 5pm
St Elizabeth
Billy’s Bay to Fort Charles from 9am – 4pm