Expect power outages in sections of nine parishes on Oct 12 and 13 Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced several maintenance-related power outages for Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13, in sections of at least nine parishes.

The light and power company gave notice in a series of tweets on Twitter.

Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Wednesday, October 12:

Hanover

Green River from 9am – 4:30 pm

St Andrew

Spanish Town Road, Majestic Gardens and environs from 9:30am – 5pmManchester Trinity Road from 9:30am – 4pmMt James District from 9:30am – 4:30pm

Westmoreland

Bluefields – Robins River from 9am – 5pm

Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Thursday, October 13:

St James

Paisley from 9:30am – 4pmWelcome Hall from 9am – 4pmChandler Drive and Granville Square from 9am – 5pm

Manchester

Wesley Road from 9:30am – 4pm

Portland

Pompey Estate from 9am – 2pmGoblin Hill from 2:30pm – 6pm

St Catherine

Kent Village from 9am – 5pmSt AnnChester from 9am – 4pm

St Andrew

Pembroke Hall (Colbeck Ave, Chinchona Ave, Ken Hill Dr, Covey Ave, Clydesdale Ave) from 9am – 5pmSwain Spring / Red Hills from 9:30am – 4:30pm Antigua Rd and St Lucia Rd off West Bay Farm Rd, Water House from 9am – 5pm

St Thomas

Opal Ave Retreat Housing Scheme from 9:30am – 5pm

St Elizabeth

Billy’s Bay to Fort Charles from 9am – 4pm