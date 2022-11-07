Expect power outages in sections of seven parishes on November 7 and 8 Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced several maintenance-related power outages for Monday, November 7 and Tuesday, November 8, in sections of at least seven parishes.

The light and power company gave notice in a series of tweets on Twitter.

Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Monday, November 7:

St Thomas

12 miles, Bull Bay to 14 Miles, Albion Heights and Mezgar Gardens, from 8:30am – 6pm

Clarendon

Section of Salt River Road to Longville Park Housing Scheme (entire scheme), Spring Field, Clifton, Rowington, Gimmi-Mi-Bit, Milk River, Gravel Hill, Salt River, and Kemps Hill, from 9am – 6pm

Hanover

Bessie Baker, Welcome, from 9:30am – 4pm

St James

Cornwall Gardens, from 9am – 4pm

Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Tuesday, November 8:

Westmoreland

Sandals – Font Hill, from 8:30am – 5pm

St Ann

Chester, from 9am – 4pm

St Andrew

Merrivale Ave, Merrivale Close, Merrivale Apartments from 9am – 5pm (sections of Rochester and Lounsbury Avenue will experience an outage for approximately 30 minutes to isolate the work area)Hilldene Avenue, Norman Avenue, Norman Gardens, Langston Road and environs, from 10am – 11:30amWatervale Avenue, Chevy Chase, section of Border Avenue, Coolwater Avenue, Montcalm Drive, from 9:30am – 4:30pmTop Road, Mount Ogle, from 9:30am – 4:30pm

Clarendon

McNie to Cowley District, from 10am – 4pm