Expect power outages in sections of seven parishes on November 7 and 8 Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced several maintenance-related power outages for Monday, November 7 and Tuesday, November 8, in sections of at least seven parishes.
The light and power company gave notice in a series of tweets on Twitter.
Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Monday, November 7:
St Thomas
12 miles, Bull Bay to 14 Miles, Albion Heights and Mezgar Gardens, from 8:30am – 6pm
Clarendon
Section of Salt River Road to Longville Park Housing Scheme (entire scheme), Spring Field, Clifton, Rowington, Gimmi-Mi-Bit, Milk River, Gravel Hill, Salt River, and Kemps Hill, from 9am – 6pm
Hanover
Bessie Baker, Welcome, from 9:30am – 4pm
St James
Cornwall Gardens, from 9am – 4pm
Here’s a breakdown of the areas to be impacted on Tuesday, November 8:
Westmoreland
Sandals – Font Hill, from 8:30am – 5pm
St Ann
Chester, from 9am – 4pm
St Andrew
Merrivale Ave, Merrivale Close, Merrivale Apartments from 9am – 5pm (sections of Rochester and Lounsbury Avenue will experience an outage for approximately 30 minutes to isolate the work area)Hilldene Avenue, Norman Avenue, Norman Gardens, Langston Road and environs, from 10am – 11:30amWatervale Avenue, Chevy Chase, section of Border Avenue, Coolwater Avenue, Montcalm Drive, from 9:30am – 4:30pmTop Road, Mount Ogle, from 9:30am – 4:30pm
Clarendon
McNie to Cowley District, from 10am – 4pm