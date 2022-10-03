Expect power outages in sections of some parishes Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Public Service (JPS), on the weekend announced several maintenance-related power outages for Monday, October 3 and Tuesday, October 4, in sections of at least five parishes.

The light and power company gave notice in a series of tweets on Twitter.

The areas to be impacted on Monday, October 3 are:

Darliston to Content in Westmoreland, from 8:30am – 6pmFriendship, also in Westmoreland, from10am – 5pm.Dam Head in St Catherine, from 9am – 12pm

The areas to be impacted on Tuesday, October 4 are:

Waterloo Road/Old Church Road in St Andrew, from 9:30am – 4:30pmSection of Park Ave (vicinity of 36 Park Ave), also in St Andrew, from 10am – 2pmSeaview Gardens – Phase 1, Arabian Sea Drive, Caspian Sea Drive, Mediterranean Sea Drive, Atlantic Blvd in St Andrew, from 9:30am – 5 pmMedley in Hanover, from 9am – 4pmMaryland, also in Hanover, from 9:30am – 4:30pmPaisley in Trelawny, from 10am – 5 pmPhillipsfield to Pleasant Hill in St Thomas, from 8:30am – 5:00 pm