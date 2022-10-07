Expect power outages in some parishes this weekend Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced several maintenance-related power outages for Friday, October 7 through to Sunday, October 9, in sections of at least four parishes.

Areas of Clarendon have been listed among places to be impacted and will be without power all day Sunday.

The light and power company gave notice in a series of tweets on Twitter.

The areas to be impacted on Friday, October 7 are:

Albion Housing Scheme and Sun Valley Housing Scheme in St Thomas, from 9am – 5pmCoolshade Drive in St Andrew, from 9am – 4pmFairbourne Road, Milford Road, and Mapletoft Ave, also in St Andrew, from 9:30am – 4:30pmPembroke Rd in St Andrew, from 9am – 3:30pmPetersfield, Carawina in Westmoreland, from 9am -5pmMcAlpine, also in Westmoreland, from 9am – 5pmGreen River in Hanover, from 9am – 4:30pm

The area to be impacted on Saturday, October 8 is:

Bath Fountain Road in St Thomas, from 8am – 6pm

The areas to be impacted on Sunday, October 9 are:

York town, Four paths, Mocho, Samson Town, Victoria, Swansea, Osbourne Store, Toll Gate, Clarendon Park, Jacob Hut, Hayes, Cornpiece, New Town, Halse hall, Mineral Heights, and Palmer’s Cross, all in Clarendon, from 5am – 6pm