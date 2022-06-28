Experience Destination Jamaica at Chukka Island Village Outpost! | Loop Jamaica

The African proverb ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ could be applied to many situations; it’s an instructive phrase which suggests that by building community and cooperating, one can be successful.

In this scenario, the village is the Island Village Shopping Centre, that now has a new look and curated experiences, led by Chukka Caribbean Adventures.

In its first of a series of soft launches, the Chukka team invited Loop Lifestyle to see firsthand the updates that have taken place at the newly renovated Chukka Island Village Outpost in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

Stills from a series of video reels played during the Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience at the Chukka Island Village Outpost in Ocho Rios, St Ann. (Photo: Kadeem Rodgers)

The project that has been in the works for a couple of years, and began last October, is well on its way to completion before the end of summer.

‘Tis dubbed Destination Jamaica and is only a smidgen of the total Destination Caribbean package that the Chukka team plans to roll out in the coming weeks.

Naturally, this will form a new aesthetic for the regional Chukka destinations in Dominican Republic, Barbados, Belize, and Turks & Caicos.

Guests savoured three options from youngest to eldest of blends: the Appleton Estate Signature, Appleton Estate 8 Year Old Reserve, and the Appleton Estate 12-Year-Old Rare Casks. (Photo: Kadeem Rodgers)

There’s even video footage detailing the experiences from each destination that were all created by Jamaican producer/filmmaker Jamieson Daley.

In Jamaica, Chukka Island Village Outpost is officially open for all to experience the suite of curated lifestyle experiences that include the Appleton Estate Rum tour, a Chukka Jablum Coffee Experience (to be revealed next Tuesday), a suite of Chukka Caribbean Adventures tour packages – including a photo desk and mock studio for recreating any missed photo-ops, and more.

While on location at the Chukka Island Village Outpost, Loop Lifestyle re-discovered the Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience in an extension of the Village Gift Shop on site.

Following the sip and savour portion of the experience, guests were asked to describe the notes of their preferred rum. (Photo: Kadeem Rodgers)

Last December, Chukka Caribbean Adventures became the general sales agent for the Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience in St Elizabeth.

So it was only fitting that the Chukka team brought the experience to their newest Island Village Outpost in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

Guided by the duo of Samantha Wray and Toni Ann Greaves, the moment’s cohort – several sessions are done daily – watched a series of video clips (think masterclasses) with Appleton Estate Master Blender Joy Spence.

Chukka Caribbean Adventures Group Creative Lead Christopher Chance stood alongside his likeness, now plastered on the walls of the rum experience room. Chance was tapped to front the accompanying campaign for the Chukka Island Village Outpost Joy Spence Appleton Rum Estate Experience. (Photo: Kadeem Rodgers)

It was a crash course in rum and attendees understood in brief, the history and foundations of rum processes in Jamaica. The session was as informative an experience as it was sensory.

Joy Spence, Wray and Greaves and the team at Chukka Island Village Outpost certainly brought the sugarcane to the consumer.

Guests savoured three options from youngest to eldest of blends: the Appleton Estate Signature, Appleton Estate 8-Year Old Reserve, and the Appleton Estate 12-Year-Old Rare Casks.

By the end of the session, most participants developed a newfound love for Appleton Estate rums, others were simply left wanting more.

The Destination Jamaica experience is a collection of Jamaican-made cultural activities curated by Chukka Caribbean Adventures. Some participants include Jamaican producers such as Appleton Estate Rum, Jacana, Pure Chocolate, and a host of local artisans.

What you need to book your Chukka experience:

1 The Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum tour by Chukka Island Village Outpost is included in affiliate Chukka Tours and is available at a cost of US$25 per person at the tour desk for independent bookings. There’s a special local price of $17.50 for Jamaicans who present valid identification.

2 Tours are conducted daily from 9 am – 6 pm

3 Walk-ins are welcomed, booking ahead of your tour is recommended