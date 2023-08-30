Experts navigate environmental roadblocks in electric vehicle adoption Loop Jamaica

Dr Theresa Rodriguez-Moodie, CEO of Jamaica Environment Trust, has highlighted the significant potential for electric vehicles (EVs) to make positive environmental strides.

However, she also stressed the ongoing challenges pertaining to charging infrastructure, manufacturing, and sourcing of raw materials for batteries.

EVs, powered by one or more electric motors, have gained traction as governments strive to diminish carbon footprints. Despite their eco-friendly profile, Rodriguez-Moodie cautioned that further enhancements are necessary for optimal sustainability.

“Electric vehicles produce less emissions, which contribute to the warming of our climate, than fossil fuel generated vehicles. However, EV’s, in most instances rely on fossil fuels to charge them (coal, LNG, diesel, etc). Therefore, depending on the energy source to charge EV’s, they potentially can be worse for the environment than traditional fossil fuel vehicles,” warned Dr Rodriguez-Moodie.

The sourcing of raw materials for batteries emerged as another critical concern.

Rodriguez-Moodie advocated for an increase in renewable energy usage during EV charging and the implementation of robust battery recycling practices. “Merely promoting EVs won’t suffice; simultaneous integration of renewables into local grids and systematic battery recycling are essential,” she emphasized.

The CEO underlined that battery materials could originate from two sources–newly mined or recycled batteries. Yet, both avenues bear substantial environmental and social impacts. A shift toward a circular economy, focused on increased recycling, holds promise for cost reduction of recycled materials, she explained.

Owen Smith, the General Manager of Jamaica Automobile Association (JAA), highlighted the manifold advantages of EVs for Jamaica’s environment and economy.

“One of the advantages EVs have over internal combustion engines is that they are more energy efficient”, he said. “An EV converts more than 77 per cent of the electrical energy from the grid to power at the wheels. Conventional gasoline vehicles only convert about 12 to 30 per cent of the energy stored in gasoline to power at the wheels”.

Beyond efficiency gains, EVs’ zero tailpipe emissions and minimal noise pollution contribute to a cleaner and quieter environment. Smith contended that EVs could reduce the Caribbean’s oil dependency, potentially saving Jamaica $2.2 billion over two decades.

Though battery concerns persist, “there is research being done on the recycling of batteries which has the potential to power homes in the future. There is also the recycling industry which could benefit us locally if correct policies are put in place. So, there is potential for EVs to impact the environment positively and eventually replace internal combustion vehicles,” Smith articulated.

As debates around EVs’ environmental impact persist, experts like Rodriguez-Moodie and Smith underline the importance of balancing the benefits of EVs with addressing charging, manufacturing, and disposal challenges. Their insights emphasize the need for an all-encompassing approach to propel EVs toward a more sustainable future.