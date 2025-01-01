Expo Jamaica 2025 secures 200 buyers ahead of April showcase

Jamaica’s largest and most anticipated trade event, Expo Jamaica, returns for its 27th edition from Thursday, April 3, to Sunday, April 6, 2025. Hosted at the National Arena and Indoor Sports Centre, this year’s show is expected to draw over 20,000 visitors and showcase the products and services of more than 200 companies, with buyers from across the globe in attendance.

The event will showcase Jamaica’s thriving manufacturing and export sectors, connecting local businesses with global buyers and reinforcing the country’s role as a key player in international trade. Expo Jamaica 2025 promises to deliver unmatched opportunities for business networking, deal-making, and economic impact.

With 300 buyers already registered, including 200 international buyers from the US, Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Peru, Macedonia, Mexico, Bahamas, Trinidad, St. Vincent and The Grenadines, St. Martin, S. Virgin Islands, Panama, Peru and Ecuador. Expo Jamaica is poised to facilitate high-level business transactions. These buyers are particularly drawn to Jamaica’s world-class Food, Beverages, and Spices sectors, which continue to gain traction on the global stage for their unmatched quality and authenticity.

Kamesha Blake, Executive Director of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), emphasizes the transformative impact of the event.

"Expo Jamaica is more than an exhibition; it is a catalyst for economic growth. By bringing together buyers and distributors from across the globe, we provide Jamaican businesses with an unparalleled opportunity to build and strengthen trade relationships—all in one place. This platform is especially vital for smaller companies that may not have the resources to travel and establish these connections independently. At Expo Jamaica, we are taking the world to Jamaican businesses, enabling them to thrive in competitive international markets."

The event is a testament to the JMEA’s role as the driving force behind Jamaica’s productive sectors, advancing a thriving manufacturing and export-led economy. Over the past five years, the manufacturing sector has contributed approximately $60 to 65 billion to GDP annually, with exports recording an impressive 35.4% growth in 2022. Key areas of growth include Food & Beverages, demonstrating the resilience and potential of Jamaican industries to compete on a global scale.

As anticipation builds, the JMEA is gearing up for the Media Launch of Expo Jamaica 2025 on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel. This launch will offer insights into the event’s highlights, the industries it will spotlight, and the economic potential it unlocks.

Expo Jamaica has consistently served as the central hub for Jamaican commerce, fostering collaboration, innovation, and expansion. By showcasing the best of Jamaican manufacturing and exporting to an international audience, the event continues to open new doors for businesses while contributing significantly to the country’s economic growth.

Blake further added "Our mission at the JMEA is to champion Jamaican industries, helping them navigate challenges and seize opportunities for growth. Expo Jamaica 2025 is a reflection of this commitment—bringing the world to our shores and advancing Jamaica’s reach globally."

As Jamaica capitalizes on its competitive advantages and focuses on export-led growth, opportunities like Expo Jamaica highlight the resilience and immense potential of local industries. By leveraging the country's strong brand identity, high-quality products, and strategic connections between local producers and international buyers, Expo Jamaica serves as a powerful catalyst for long-term economic impact, solidifying its reputation as the premier platform for Jamaican business success