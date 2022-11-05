Extended opening hours at several health facilities in SERHA region Loop Jamaica

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) says the opening hours for a number of health centres in the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine and St Thomas have been extended.

Health officials said the move comes as they try to accommodate an increase in the number of patients affected by seasonal illnesses.

Health authorities said that the increase normally leads to longer waiting times and some overcrowding and as a result, patients are being asked to understand as doctors and nurses work to cope with the seasonal illnesses.

“It is that time of year when hospital visits within the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) will increase due to the flu, dengue and other seasonal illnesses,” said a release from SERHA.

“This normally leads to longer waiting times and some overcrowding, particularly in accident and emergency departments. We ask for patience and understanding as our doctors and nurses work to cope with these seasonal illnesses,” the release said.

Health officials said members of the public are being encouraged to use their community health centres for mild symptoms and let their doctor or nurse determine if they should visit the hospital for further care.

SERHA provided the list of health centres with extended opening hours: