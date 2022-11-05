Extended opening hours at several health facilities in SERHA region Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Extended opening hours at several health facilities in SERHA region Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JPS: Planned power outages for November 5 and 6

Cop under probe accused of pulling gun after ‘several drinks at hotel’

Extended opening hours at several health facilities in SERHA region

Working not allowed when visiting the US on a tourist visa

Senate approves Order – gun amnesty begins Saturday, November 5

Justices of the peace receive Government email accounts

Performance-based promotion for correctional officers – Mayne

Climate change threatens attainment of the SDGs, says UWI Professor

New Building Water Supply System commissioned in St Elizabeth

Mandeville Art Fair opens November 10

Saturday Nov 05

25?C
Jamaica News

Kingston, St Andrew, St Thomas and St Catherine are designated areas

Loop News

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) says the opening hours for a number of health centres in the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine and St Thomas have been extended.

Health officials said the move comes as they try to accommodate an increase in the number of patients affected by seasonal illnesses.

Health authorities said that the increase normally leads to longer waiting times and some overcrowding and as a result, patients are being asked to understand as doctors and nurses work to cope with the seasonal illnesses.

“It is that time of year when hospital visits within the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) will increase due to the flu, dengue and other seasonal illnesses,” said a release from SERHA.

“This normally leads to longer waiting times and some overcrowding, particularly in accident and emergency departments. We ask for patience and understanding as our doctors and nurses work to cope with these seasonal illnesses,” the release said.

Health officials said members of the public are being encouraged to use their community health centres for mild symptoms and let their doctor or nurse determine if they should visit the hospital for further care.

SERHA provided the list of health centres with extended opening hours:

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

JPS: Planned power outages for November 5 and 6

Jamaica News

Cop under probe accused of pulling gun after ‘several drinks at hotel’

Entertainment

Sci-fi drama ‘Westworld’ cancelled by HBO after 4 seasons

More From

Business

Couple beefs up Portmore’s dining experience with Timber Lounge

When Sean-Paul Morgan and Kadian Thomas established a bar and grill three years ago in Portmore, St Catherine, the selling point they pitched to patrons was: “you don’t have to cross the toll for a go

Jamaica News

See also

Man cleaning KPH sewer finds ‘deceased foetus’

The Ministry of Health & Wellness says it has received a report of the discovery of a deceased foetus in the sewer at the Kingston Public Hospital.
The ministry made the disclosure late T

Jamaica News

Three dead, 13 others injured in Melrose Hill Bypass crash

Three people are dead and 13 others injured following a two-vehicle crash on Melrose Hill bypass in Manchester on Friday.
Reports are that at about 11:30am, a taxi driver was operating a white moto

Jamaica News

Jamaica hits two million stopover arrivals for 2022

As the destination continues its strong tourism recovery, Jamaica has welcomed over two million stopover arrivals for 2022 as of October in line with previous projections.
“It is truly gratifying t

Jamaica News

Hunt on for ‘Grimy Boss’, most wanted man said operating in Bull Bay

The police have listed 29-year-old Nesta Morrison, otherwise called ‘Bigga Crime’ or ‘Grimy Boss’, as one of the most wanted men who has been wreaking havoc in the 11 Miles Area of Bull Bay, St Thomas

Our Endz

Whitley-Rae Davis is the JN Foundation Scholar for St Catherine

Twelve-year-old Whitley-Rae Davis was not surprised when she found out that she had earned a spot at Campion College in St Andrew, following the release of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) results in Ju

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols