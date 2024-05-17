EY names Adrian Dunkley as top startup entrepreneur of the year Loop Jamaica

Adrian Dunkley, CEO of StarApple AI, an Artificial Intelligence development company based in Jamaica, was recognised as the top EY Entrepreneur of the Year – Start Up in the prestigious EY Programme for his outstanding contributions to the field of artificial intelligence and dedication to social entrepreneurship.

“I was surprised when I got the call that I was nominated for t

he EY Programme. Out of over 100 nominees, four of us were chosen as finalists, each with diverse backgrounds and startups. The selection process was rigorous, covering various aspects of company growth, traction, strategies, social entrepreneurship, and future goals,” Dunkley shared as reflected on the award he received on May 4.

He stated that his key takeaway from this experience underscores the importance of consistency in achieving results. With over a decade and a half of experience in AI, the CEO believes that every day presents new opportunities to make the world a better place. Winning the award not only validates their efforts but also reinforces StarApple’s position as a pioneer of AI development in Jamaica.

“This recognition is a testament to the great work we are doing at StarApple,” stated Dunkley. “Years ago, when I founded the company, AI was not commonly understood. It was a battle to convince businesses of its potential. Winning this award signifies how far we’ve come and inspires us to continue pushing boundaries.”

He hopes that his win will inspire other nontraditional entrepreneurs to pursue their ideas with passion and dedication. The young innovator is of the belief that hard work and commitment to creating value for others can turn dreams into reality.

Looking ahead, Dunkley is set to launch The Genius Project, which is a nonprofit initiative aimed at nurturing new subsectors in science and technology across Jamaica and beyond. The project embodies the spirit of turning the ‘impossible’ into the ‘I’m possible,’ fostering innovation and empowerment in communities.

Dunkley is grateful to EY for the opportunity, recognition, and support of entrepreneurs. The company remains committed to driving positive change through technology and entrepreneurship.