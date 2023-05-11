EYE ON St Thomas: Cops pledge to ramp up presence on main roads there Loop Jamaica

Jolted by the recent spike in fatal collisions in the parish, the St Thomas police have pledged to ramp up their presence on the main roads there, especially as the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP) progresses.

Speaking on Thursday at the monthly sitting of the St Thomas Municipal Corporation, Deputy Superintendent in charge of operations in the parish, Oniel Thompson, said the division recorded three fatal collisions with five fatalities in the month of April, as opposed to one fatal collision with one fatality in the corresponding period of April 2022.

Year to date, a total of four fatal collisions with six fatalities have been recorded in the parish, compared to two fatal collisions with two fatalities for the corresponding period of 2022.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Oniel Thompson provides an update on the division during the monthly sitting of the St Thomas Municipal Corporation pm Thursday, May 11.

“What is happening here is that motorists are seizing the opportunity to… use the road which is not (yet) opened to get by quickly. The taxi men want to make their money, so as a result, they just speed to and fro, but our intention is to increase our presence on the main road,” said Thompson.

He added that as the SCHIP progresses, “a lot of the main road is now being paved and they are capitalising on that, so we are out there, and you can see the police out there.”

The deputy Superintendent said commuters should hold the police accountable to the commitment, stating that, “if for any reason you drive from here (Morant Bay) to Kingston and you don’t see the police, we’d love for you to call us.”

In an interview with Loop News recently, Custos of St Thomas, Marcia Bennett, called for consideration of the provision of more resources to the police in the parish to better manage the highway through the there once it is completed. She said it is understood that there are presently resource challenges for that aspect of policing across the parish, and expressed the opinion that the requirements of the police will be much greater “when the pretty, new highway comes into the picture”.

Custos of St Thomas, Marcia Bennett.

The St Thomas leg of the SCHIP includes the roads from Harbour View to Yallahs Bridge, Yallahs Bridge to Port Antonio, and Morant Bay to Cedar Valley.

More than 8.5 kilometres of the 14-kilometre, four-lane roadway from Harbour View in St Andrew to Albion in St Thomas have been completed, and this section of the project is on track to meet the new completion timeline of August this year.