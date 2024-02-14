Fabian Reid aims for 100 goals in the Jamaicca Premier League Loop Jamaica

In a historic achievement, veteran striker Fabian Reid of Arnett Gardens Football Club cemented his legacy on February 5 by becoming the first player ever to reach 80 goals in Jamaica’s top-tier football competition, the Wray & Nephew-sponsored Jamaica Premier League.

Reid reached this milestone with a superb strike in the 57th minute, giving Arnett Gardens a 1-0 lead over fierce rivals Tivoli Gardens in the west Kingston derby at the Stadium East Complex. However, despite his success, his team relinquished the lead and suffered a 3-1 defeat, slightly dampening the celebration of his achievement.

Nonetheless, the 32-year-old Reid expressed his gratitude for experiencing the moment of securing his 80th league goal. “It’s a feeling I can’t even find words to explain,” he said after the game. “But one thing I can say is, I give God thanks. It’s not an easy task to do, but I do everything in my power at all times to be that forward I was called to be.”

Reid’s journey in the league began at Arnett Gardens when he was 20 years old, transferring from his junior club Boys’ Town. Over the past 12 years, he has showcased his versatility by playing in various positions before settling as a striker, where he has excelled.

Reflecting on his achievement, Reid admitted to never envisioning scoring so many goals when he first started playing. “I never dreamt of scoring so many goals, but I’m just a natural goal scorer,” he stated. “Every time I go out on the pitch, I want to go out there and deliver for my team to win. I felt very excited when I scored to reach 80 goals.”

Known as “Muller” after the renowned German striker Thomas Muller, Reid now sets his sights on reaching 100 goals with Arnett Gardens, the only team he has played for in the premiership, despite numerous attempts by other local clubs to lure him away. “My heart has been at Arnett Gardens from when I was a little boy until now,” he revealed.

Reid has also played for three clubs overseas, including San Juan Tablet in Trinidad and Tobago in 2014/2015, FC Dlia Gori in Europe in 2018/2019, and Neroca in India in 2023. He recently returned to Arnett Gardens, where he serves as captain, and has scored six goals.

With seven appearances for the national team and three goals for the Reggae Boyz, Reid’s outstanding form in the Premier League, with six goals in six games since his return in January, has earned him a recall for a training camp under head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson, an opportunity for which he is grateful.