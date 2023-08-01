Fabinho follows Henderson in leaving Liverpool to move to Saudi Arabia Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Fabinho follows Henderson in leaving Liverpool to move to Saudi Arabia Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

India inflict 200-run defeat on West Indies to win ODI series 2-1

Bayern confirm Sadio Man? leaving for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr

Fabinho follows Henderson in leaving Liverpool to move to Saudi Arabia

Phillips blasts Vaz for ‘disrespecting Golding’ in censure motion

Gunmen dash from taxi as driver threatens to crash vehicle

SVL partner Game Park commences draw studio operations in Ghana

Klopp bemoans current Saudi League transfer circus

Thomas, Hope return to West Indies T20I squad for India series

Last trading day of July sees Spur Tree and Blue Power leading gains

Dequity Capital takes centre stage: Mairs shifts focus from Dolla

Tuesday Aug 01

30?C
Loop Sports

2 hrs ago

Liverpool’s Fabinho, right, is challenged by Ajax’s Steven Berghuis during a Champions League group A footmall match at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sept. 13, 2022. Liverpool lost another midfielder to the emerging Saudi Pro League on Monday July 31, 2023, when Brazil midfielder Fabinho joined Al-Ittihad, the team where Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kant? now play. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool lost another midfielder to the emerging Saudi Pro League on Monday when Brazil midfielder Fabinho joined Al-Ittihad, the team where Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kant? now play.

Fabinho moved for a reported 40 million pounds ($51.5 million) to end his five-year stay at Liverpool, which he joined from Monaco.

His exit comes a week after Jordan Henderson left Liverpool after 12 years to join another Saudi team, Al-Ettifaq. Roberto Firmino also moved to the oil-rich kingdom after his contract expired at Liverpool.

The Saudi league hopes to raise the profile of football in the country by signing some of the world’s top players. Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in December.

The 29-year-old Fabinho made 219 appearances for Liverpool and helped the club win the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League a year later.

Fabinho was not always a regular for Liverpool last season after a loss of form. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has overhauled his midfield by signing Argentina’s Alexis Mac Allister and Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai, and the club is now searching for a holding midfielder to replace Fabinho.

“It’s been five years wearing this jersey and always with the greatest honour and happiness possible,” Fabinho wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Since day one at Liverpool, I’ve been embraced by everyone. What I saw inside this club, the relationship between the people there, made me feel like family. In these five years, I grew as a player, as a man, I made dreams come true.”

Al-Ittihad said Fabinho has signed a three-year deal.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

July 26, 2023 08:45 PM

Sport

June 28, 2023 04:43 PM

Sport

August 1, 2023 06:15 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

India inflict 200-run defeat on West Indies to win ODI series 2-1

Sport

Bayern confirm Sadio Man? leaving for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr

Sport

Fabinho follows Henderson in leaving Liverpool to move to Saudi Arabia

More From

Sport

See also

Yohan Blake, Briana Williams, Shanieka Ricketts win in Leverkusen

Yohan Blake, the 2011 world 100m champion, along with fellow Jamaicans Briana Williams and Shanieka Ricketts emerged victorious at the True Athletes Classics, a World Athletics Continental Tour – Bron

Jamaica News

Cop on bike collides with cow, dies

A policeman assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division died yesterday after being in a crash involving a cow in the parish.
Loop News has learnt that the policeman was driving his motorc

Sport

Anderson breaks 800m national record to secure World Champs ticket

Navasky Anderson achieved a remarkable feat at the DC Track Championships in Fairfax, Virginia on Sunday, setting a new national record with an impressive time of 1:44.70 in the men’s 800m race,

Entertainment

Shenseea: From bottle girl to getting booked to perform at Dream WKND

An emotional Shenseea took to Instagram on Sunday after her Dream WKND performance to talk about the progress she’s made since being a “bottle girl” at the same event six years ago.
The ‘Blesse

Jamaica News

Stepdad gets life for brutal rape, murder of 9-y-o schoolgirl

Forty-two-year-old construction worker Omar Green, who pleaded guilty to the gruesome rape and murder of nine-year-old Nikita Noel in Hanover earlier this year, was sentenced to life imprisonment when

Sport

Sunshine Girls continue winning streak at Netball World Cup

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls secured a 61-49 victory against Uganda in their Pool G fixture on the first day of the second-stage matches at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town on Monday.
Despite Uganda’

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols