A ruptured main on the compound of Graydon Sealy Secondary School is forcing the Ministry to close the plant today, February 7, 2022.

Chief Education Officer Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw is however advising parents, staff and students, that teaching will switch to the virtual modality. Students are therefore required to access classes online today.

Graydon Sealy Secondary School, formerly The Garrison Secondary School is located at the Paddock Road, St Michael.