Face-to-face classes suspended at Clarendon school | Loop Jamaica

Face-to-face classes suspended at Clarendon school
Jamaica News
Face-to-face classes have been suspended at Chandler’s Pen Infant and Primary School in Clarendon after four suspected cases of hand, foot and mouth disease were reported among students from the infant department.

The Ministry of Education and Youth has advised that students from grades 1 to 6 in the primary department would have been in direct contact with the students from the infant department during a treat that was held on Friday, May 27.

“They will therefore not return to the school for the rest of this week while deep cleaning to properly sanitise the building takes place starting Tuesday, May 31,” the ministry said.

It added that all classes will be facilitated online to limit the occurrence of students missing teaching days.

Arrangements are also being made for the National Grade Three (3) Diagnostic Examination to be administered as planned relative to the school. The examinations are set to begin on June 1.

