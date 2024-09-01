Faith’s Pen-based Village Primary wins $300,000 for new tuck shop

Village Primary and Infant School, located in Faith’s Pen, St Ann, has emerged as the grand winner of Seprod’s inaugural “Risk It for the Biscuit” competition, securing a $300,000 grant for a much-needed tuck shop.

The competition, a nationwide initiative to foster community spirit and collaboration among primary schools, challenged participating institutions to collect as many Butterkist biscuit wrappers as possible. The school collecting the highest total would then be crowned the winner.

Principal of Village Primary, Janice Nelson expressed her profound gratitude for the overwhelming support received from all quarters. “This victory is a direct result of the dedication and hard work of our students, parents, teachers, and the entire Faith’s Pen community,” she stated. “We are incredibly grateful to Seprod for this wonderful opportunity and to everyone who rallied behind us.”

The $300,000 grant will be used to construct a modern and fully equipped tuck shop with refrigerators, a stove, and other essential amenities. This new facility will significantly enhance the well-being of the students by providing them with access to nutritious and affordable food options.

Nelson emphasized that the “Risk It for the Biscuit” competition has left a lasting impact on Village Primary, promoting teamwork, healthy competition, and a sense of community pride. “The new tuck shop will stand as a tangible symbol of our students’ hard work and the power of community collaboration,” she added.

To celebrate their victory, the students at Village Primary were treated to a day of fun and festivities. The school grounds were transformed into a vibrant playground, filled with exciting rides, delicious treats, and a variety of Seprod products, including Butterkist snacks, Monster Milk, Swizzle, and Cool Fruit juices.