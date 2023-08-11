Fake cops shoot farmer dead in Clarendon home invasion Loop Jamaica

A manhunt is under way for gunmen who reportedly posed as police officers and killed a farmer at his house in New Longsville, Clarendon on Friday.

The deceased is 42-year-old Tyrone Davis, alias ‘Hilroy’, of Line district in New Longville.

Reports are that about 1:30 am, Davis and his family were sleeping at home when loud banging was heard on the doors, and men outside declared themselves to be police officers.

Davis went to open the front door, and the men opened gunfire, hitting him in the head.

The hoodlums then fled the scene.

The police were alerted, and Davis was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Clarendon police are probing the development.