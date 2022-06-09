Fake motor oil, millions in other goods seized at store in Kingston | Loop Jamaica

Fake motor oil, millions in other goods seized at store in Kingston
Jamaica News
Thursday Jun 09

1 hrs ago

Approximately J$300 million in counterfeit goods were seized from a wholesale store on Princess Street in downtown Kingston on Wednesday afternoon.

Two persons were taken into custody by the Counter-Terrorism & Organized Crime Investigations Branch (CTOC) following the clampdown.

Victor Barrett, Assistant Superintendent at C-TOC, noted that the practice of selling fake goods has become a lucrative business in Jamaica.

He said several boxes of fake motor vehicle engine oil were also seized in the raid.

Last year, Barrett suggested that Jamaica was fast becoming a prime dumping ground for counterfeit apparel and shoes manufactured in China and a key trans-shipment node to other markets in the Americas.

