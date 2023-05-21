FAKE! Photo of Holness photoshopped to boost pay hike outrage Loop Jamaica

A photograph that is being circulated on several social media platforms depicting Prime Minister Andrew Holness purportedly calling for parliamentarians to receive minimum wage while he was Opposition Leader in 2014, is said to be fake.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for information, Robert Morgan, was among persons on Saturday who informed attorney and past People’s National Party (PNP) member and functionary, Clyde Williams, that the photoshopped image of Holness that he (Williams) shared on Twitter is not authentic.

“Does anyone recognise this man?” tweeted Williams as he shared the image which depicted Holness holding a paper with the words: “Jamaica 2014 #Pay Parliament Minimum Wage #Leadingbyexample.”

Like Williams, scores of persons have used the photograph in highlighting their disgust with the Government’s recent decision to hike the salaries of local politicians, including the prime minister.

Morgan retweeted the attorney’s tweet, and asserted: “Clyde (Williams). This is fake”.

The minister then tweeted the correct photograph, which was published on May 11, 2014 on a local newspaper’s website, and showed Holness similarly holding a paper with the words: “Bring back our girls”.

Holness, then Opposition Leader, was standing in solidarity with the call for the return of the over 300 schoolgirls who were kidnapped by Boko Haram in Nigeria in 2014.

The actual photo of Andrew Holness as Opposition Leader back in 2014.

While other persons on Twitter rapped those for not doing their due diligence in verifying the veracity of the widely circulated fake photograph of Holness, some individuals were left dumbfounded by how quickly misinformation is circulated online.

“Wow, so they edited the PM’s image to create outrage. My, my, my, and people who know better sharing it,” said a female tweeter.

“Bwoy, if this is how easily ya’ll fall for photoshopped stuff then mi sorry fi unnuh. Smh,” said a male Twitter user.

“Sharing a photoshopped image of Holness to damage his reputation doesn’t help those persons who are genuinely concerned about the salary issue. #endfakenews,” shared another.

Clyde Williams

Williams, on Sunday morning, tweeted that he had deleted the photograph in question, and apologised for having circulated it.

“Apologies for contributing to the spread of misinformation. I have deleted the photoshopped picture,” Williams tweeted.

“I continue to hold that the salary increase to the Cabinet is vulgar, disproportionate and lacking in equity. I have no objection to an increase in salary, (but) there must be equity,” he added.