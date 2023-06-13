Falmouth accountant found guilty of 2018 shooting death of taxi driver Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Falmouth accountant found guilty of 2018 shooting death of taxi driver Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Falmouth accountant found guilty of 2018 shooting death of taxi driver

Cabbie shot dead outside Ascot in Portmore

Brazil hold out hope of hiring Ancelotti as national team coach

Shanieka Ricketts wins triple jump in Finland

Russell and Narine join LA Knight Riders for Major League Cricket

Another fire at PNP constituency office in Portmore

Cops release image of woman who can assist in murder case of 8-y-o

Mom: I told her she would die if she did not leave her boyfriend

10 wounded in Denver mass shooting after the Nuggets win NBA Finals

5-y-o boy found wandering in Falmouth; cops trying to locate parents

Tuesday Jun 13

29?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

39 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Fifty-seven-year-old Falmouth accountant Phillip Whittaker who is charged with the murder of 43-year-old Trelawny taxi operator, Garfield Binloss, was found guilty by a seven-member panel of jurors when he appeared in the Trelawny Circuit Court on Tuesday, June 13.

He is to return to court on Friday, July 7 for sentencing.

The presiding judge is Chief Justice, Bryan Sykes. Whittaker is represented by Christopher Townsend.

Reports are that at about 11 pm on Thursday, November 8, 2018, Binloss was shot and killed by the accountant during a dispute along Cornwall Street in the vicinity of a gas station in Falmouth. The taxi operator received four gunshot wounds to the upper sections of his body.

He was taken to the Falmouth Public General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following the shooting, Whittaker went to the Falmouth Police Station and reported that he had a dispute with Binloss, who was driving a grey Toyota Wish motorcar.

Whittaker reported that Binloss drove the car down on him and was reaching for something, which he believed to have been a weapon, and he became fearful and pulled his licensed firearm and opened fire, hitting Binloss.

Whittaker was subsequently charged after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Falmouth accountant found guilty of 2018 shooting death of taxi driver

Jamaica News

Cabbie shot dead outside Ascot in Portmore

Sport

Brazil hold out hope of hiring Ancelotti as national team coach

More From

Sport

Jamaican sensation Ackera Nugent wins NCAA sprint hurdles title

On Friday’s penultimate day of action, Jamaican athletes Jaydon Hibbert, Romaine Beckford, and Phillip Lemonious claimed victories

Sport

See also

Jamaican Ackelia Smith wins NCAA long jump gold

Ackelia Smith, a former Edwin Allen High jumper from the University of Texas, clinched the women’s long jump title at the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas on Thursday.
Smith, who entered the com

Caribbean News

Mom: I told her she would die if she did not leave her boyfriend

Daughter fatally stabbed in St Lucia

Sport

Shanieka Ricketts wins triple jump in Finland

Two-time World Championship silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts won the women’s triple jump at the Paavo Nurmi Games, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting, in Turku, Finland o

Jamaica News

Murdered 8-year-old, Danielle Rowe, remembered as ‘a little angel’

“A little angel, who was very elegant and meticulous,” is how grade two teacher, Gillian Walker, remembers eight-year-old Danielle Rowe.
“She takes her own sweet time to do whatever she’s doing, an

Jamaica News

Man charged with recent armed robbery at Pavilion Jewellers

Suspect allegedly held with stolen items at NMIA

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols