Falmouth accountant found guilty of 2018 shooting death of taxi driver Loop Jamaica

Fifty-seven-year-old Falmouth accountant Phillip Whittaker who is charged with the murder of 43-year-old Trelawny taxi operator, Garfield Binloss, was found guilty by a seven-member panel of jurors when he appeared in the Trelawny Circuit Court on Tuesday, June 13.

He is to return to court on Friday, July 7 for sentencing.

The presiding judge is Chief Justice, Bryan Sykes. Whittaker is represented by Christopher Townsend.

Reports are that at about 11 pm on Thursday, November 8, 2018, Binloss was shot and killed by the accountant during a dispute along Cornwall Street in the vicinity of a gas station in Falmouth. The taxi operator received four gunshot wounds to the upper sections of his body.

He was taken to the Falmouth Public General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following the shooting, Whittaker went to the Falmouth Police Station and reported that he had a dispute with Binloss, who was driving a grey Toyota Wish motorcar.

Whittaker reported that Binloss drove the car down on him and was reaching for something, which he believed to have been a weapon, and he became fearful and pulled his licensed firearm and opened fire, hitting Binloss.

Whittaker was subsequently charged after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.