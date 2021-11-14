Falmouth to welcome first cruise ship in 17 months on Sunday | Loop Jamaica

Carnival Corporation’s Emerald Princess is scheduled to call at the Falmouth pier on Sunday, November 14.

It will be the first ship to return to the Trelawny facility since the 17-month suspension of cruise shipping operations nationally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vessel is scheduled to arrive with more than 3,500 passengers and crew at the historic port.

Passengers are expected to go on controlled tours which comply with the protocols implemented by the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW).

Cruise passengers are also to get the opportunity to experience several artisans on display at Falmouth’s new $700 million artisan village, the country’s first artisan village.

Despite the slowing down of global travel demand as a result of the spread of COVID-19 and associated issues, the cruise sector is steadily rebounding in Jamaica

Recently, Carnival Corporation committed to sending 110 or more cruises by its various brands to Jamaica between October 2021 and April 2022. The fulfilment of the agreement is contingent on Jamaican authorities and Carnival, the world’s largest cruise line, continuing to work closely on logistics and public health issues.

The commitment was announced by Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation, during a meeting in September with Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, other local tourism officials, as well as other senior Carnival Corporation executives.

Additionally, the senior leadership team of Royal Caribbean International, the second largest cruise line in the world, has advised Bartlett that they intend to resume limited operations to Jamaica this month.